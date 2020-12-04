Stream The Oxnard Harcore Band Retaliate’s Extremely Tough New Album IV

New Music December 4, 2020 2:16 PM By Tom Breihan

Stream The Oxnard Harcore Band Retaliate’s Extremely Tough New Album IV

New Music December 4, 2020 2:16 PM By Tom Breihan

Hardcore bands aren’t typically supposed to last long, but Retaliate has been around, in one form or another, since 2002, and they’ve stuck around without ever becoming a big legacy act. Instead, this is the sort of band that plays shows when it can and rarely gets around to releasing an LP. Today, the band came out with IV, their fourth album but their first since 2011’s Thorns Without A Rose. That’s nine years between albums! A long time!

On IV, Retaliate play a fast, muscular, time-tested form of hardcore. The members of the band are pretty clearly into the New York hardcore of the late ’80s and early ’90s, and they bring a thrashy intensity to their version of it. This is straight-ahead big-room hardcore, played with teeth and conviction. If you like albums where the whole band joins in on chants about how much they hate someone — “You hypocrite! You piece of shit! You fucking scum!” — then you will probably like this.

Members of Retaliate also play in the Warriors and In Control, and the album features guest vocals from Take Offense’s Anthony Herrera, Throwdown’s Dave Peters, and Downpresser’s Dan Weinraub. This thing is a fastball right down the middle, and you can hear it below.

IV is out now on Indecision Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    4 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    5 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    2 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest