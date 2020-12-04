Hardcore bands aren’t typically supposed to last long, but Retaliate has been around, in one form or another, since 2002, and they’ve stuck around without ever becoming a big legacy act. Instead, this is the sort of band that plays shows when it can and rarely gets around to releasing an LP. Today, the band came out with IV, their fourth album but their first since 2011’s Thorns Without A Rose. That’s nine years between albums! A long time!

On IV, Retaliate play a fast, muscular, time-tested form of hardcore. The members of the band are pretty clearly into the New York hardcore of the late ’80s and early ’90s, and they bring a thrashy intensity to their version of it. This is straight-ahead big-room hardcore, played with teeth and conviction. If you like albums where the whole band joins in on chants about how much they hate someone — “You hypocrite! You piece of shit! You fucking scum!” — then you will probably like this.

Members of Retaliate also play in the Warriors and In Control, and the album features guest vocals from Take Offense’s Anthony Herrera, Throwdown’s Dave Peters, and Downpresser’s Dan Weinraub. This thing is a fastball right down the middle, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://retaliate.bandcamp.com/album/iv">IV by Retaliate</a>

IV is out now on Indecision Records.