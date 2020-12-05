Today, Liam Gallagher is headlining Down By The River Thames, a livestreamed event in which he and his band will perform a career-spanning setlist of hits from his solo catalog and Oasis’ discography from atop a barge floating down the river. And last night, he returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote it … by playing his new holiday single “All You’re Dreaming Of” from atop a barge floating down the river. Watch and listen below.