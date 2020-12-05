Watch Liam Gallagher Play Fallon On A River Barge

News December 5, 2020 11:06 AM By Peter Helman

Watch Liam Gallagher Play Fallon On A River Barge

News December 5, 2020 11:06 AM By Peter Helman

Today, Liam Gallagher is headlining Down By The River Thames, a livestreamed event in which he and his band will perform a career-spanning setlist of hits from his solo catalog and Oasis’ discography from atop a barge floating down the river. And last night, he returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote it … by playing his new holiday single “All You’re Dreaming Of” from atop a barge floating down the river. Watch and listen below.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    22 hours ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media