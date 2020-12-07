Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell, & More Announced For Cyndi Lauper’s 10th Annual Home For The Holidays

Every year for the past decade, Cyndi Lauper throws a benefit show called Home For The Holidays in which she rounds up a bunch of famous people to perform and raise money for her charity True Colors United. This year, naturally, her event has gone virtual and it will have its worldwide debut on Tiktok this Friday (12/11) before moving on over to the slightly more conventional YouTube/Facebook that Sunday (12/13).

This year’s even will feature appearances and performances by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Dolly Parton, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, Jackson Browne, King Princess, Kim Petras, and more.

Home For The Holidays will be free to watch, with donations encouraged to True Colors United. It’ll air on TikTok at 8PM EST on 12/11 and then on YouTube/Facebook at 8PM on 12/13. More information is available here.