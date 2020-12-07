Breakdancing Is Now An Olympic Sport

After a couple years of speculation, today it’s official: Breakdancing will be an Olympic sport.

The move is supposedly part of the International Olympic Committee’s goal to drum up interest in the Games amongst younger audiences. Breakdancing — which will be called breaking at the Olympics, going back to its New York roots — has been added alongside other new categories including skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing. The latter three will debut at the Tokyo Games next year, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to see someone win a gold medal for breakdancing.

Organizers for the 2024 Games in Paris proposed adding breaking after trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. After a couple more years and stages of approval, the news finally arrived today. Now that it’s gone through, the Paris Games will mark the first time breaking will officially be included as an Olympic sport. Now you have something to look forward to in 2024!