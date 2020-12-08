Gladie — the project of Cayetana’s Augusta Koch — released their debut album, Safe Sins, at the beginning of this year and they’ve continued to fill out their discography with a series of EPs over the last few months. In July there was Orange Peels and in September there was Thank You Card and this month Gladie has dropped Raw Nerve, a 3-track EP that includes one Beastie Boys cover (of “Song For The Man”) and two originals, “Got Nothing For Ya” and “No Call List.” Both of those are driving and wordy and super sharp and you can check them out below.

The Raw Nerve is out now.