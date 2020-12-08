Stream Gladie’s Raw Nerve EP

New Music December 8, 2020 4:17 PM By James Rettig

Stream Gladie’s Raw Nerve EP

New Music December 8, 2020 4:17 PM By James Rettig

Gladie — the project of Cayetana’s Augusta Koch — released their debut album, Safe Sins, at the beginning of this year and they’ve continued to fill out their discography with a series of EPs over the last few months. In July there was Orange Peels and in September there was Thank You Card and this month Gladie has dropped Raw Nerve, a 3-track EP that includes one Beastie Boys cover (of “Song For The Man”) and two originals, “Got Nothing For Ya” and “No Call List.” Both of those are driving and wordy and super sharp and you can check them out below.

The Raw Nerve is out now.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    17 hours ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media