Porridge Radio – “The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas)”

Porridge Radio, one of the best new bands of 2020, are still riding high from the success of their sophomore album, Every Bad, one of the best albums of 2020. In recent weeks, they’ve covered Leonard Cohen and teamed up with Lost Horizons for a new track and today their back with a new song of their own, a holiday original called “The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas).”

The band has been playing this one live for a bit now and in its recorded form it’s searing and assured. Dana Margolin returns to her obsession with circles and patterns, singing: “Every year, the same/ Every year, the rain/ Every year, the dark/ I feel it coming around it again,” an ominous Christmas greeting if there ever was one. Check it out below.