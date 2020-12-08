Bon Iver Pledges 5% Of Publishing Royalties To Gender Equity

Bon Iver have announced that they will be donating 5% of their annual publishing royalties to 2 A Billion, the band’s campaign that partners with different charities to draw attention to gender equity and address issues of domestic and sexual violence.

In a statement, Bon Iver said that they were inspired by Jeff Tweedy’s similar efforts earlier this year. “We hope such commitments move other artists, labels, PROs, agencies, and corporations to support the causes most important to them & their communities,” they wrote, continuing:

It’s time for those with ample privilege and large platforms to amplify marginalized voices, speak up for disenfranchised communities, and give back to those working on the front lines of our country’s greatest challenges. If you have more than enough, please give something. As we all face so many grave issues in our world, we can achieve something good by coming together.

More information on the 2 A Billion campaign can be found here.

