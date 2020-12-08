Columbus Nightclub Cited For Packing 500 People Into An Indoor Trey Songz Concert

A life-threatening pandemic was not about to stop the people of Columbus from touchin’, lovin’, and going bottoms up at a Trey Songz concert. As The Columbus Dispatch reports, undercover agents witnessed about 500 people crowding into the East Side nightclub Aftermath for Mr. Steal Your Girl’s show Saturday night, leading to citations for the venue.

City Attorney Zach Klein told the Dispatch he never knew looking at images from a Trey Songz show could feel like a heart attack: “I honestly thought that it was from 2019, that there was no way an establishment would act like that, during a pandemic that threatens our entire community, with utter disregard for public health standards.” Per the report, Aftermath is one of six establishments Klein has cited for flouting COVID protocols this year, but he called this instance more egregious because Aftermath and its patrons have “violated every law and norm in place to protect against COVID.”

There are probably ways to reference “Neighbors Know My Name,” “Can’t Help But Wait,” and other Trey Songz hits here, but I will leave that to y’all.