News December 10, 2020

Watch Black Midi And Black Country, New Road Cover “Born To Run” Together

By James Rettig

Black Midi and Black Country, New Road — two of England’s most exciting avant-garde upstarts — teamed up for a collaborative performance for a livestream to benefit the Windmill Brixton. Toward the end of their set as Black Midi, New Road, they covered Bruce Springteen’s “Born To Run” in a wonderfully heady and fun way that you would expect from these new former Best New Bands.

Black Midi’s debut album Schlagenheim, was released last year. Black Country, New Road’s debut album, For The First Time, is due out early next year.

Their whole collaborative performance is below. It also features covers of Coldplay’s “The Scientist,” Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” and some more surprises. The “Born To Run” cover kicks off at the 47-minute mark.

