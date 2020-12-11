At this point in the pandemic, it’s truly jarring to see a late-night talk-show host interview a guest in person, especially when that guest is a 71-year-old legend whose health should be preserved at all costs. But this weekend, Springsteen is going to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, with host Timothée Chalamet. (Springsteen and Chalamet’s promos for the episode came out last night.) And since Jimmy Fallon is doing his Tonight Show in person in the very same building, I guess it makes sense that Springsteen actually sat down with Fallon on last night’s episode.

Fallon isn’t doing his Tonight Show in his regular studio, and he and Springsteen sat six feet apart. Springsteen didn’t play any music. Instead, he talked to Fallon about his new album Letter To You and about the inspirations that went into it. It’s fun to hear Springsteen telling Fallon all about his teenage rock band — about how much fun he had playing with that band, and about how much he learned.

Springsteen also discusses his version of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” which will turn 45 on the night he plays SNL. It’ll also be the 45th anniversary of Born To Run, and Springsteen talks a bit about picking the photo for that album cover. Watch the interview below.

Letter To You is out now.