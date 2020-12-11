As you may have heard, evermore, Taylor Swift’s second surprise album of 2020, is another team-up with the braintrust behind folklore — Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon, “William Bowery” — and this time Dessner’s main band the National appears on a track called “Coney Island.” Upon evermore‘s release last night, both Dessner and the National’s singer Matt Berninger shared statements about their involvement with the album.

Here’s what Dessner posted to Instagram:

It’s only been 5 months since folklore was released. But truth be told @taylorswift and I never actually stopped exchanging ideas and somehow we’ve finished a sister record called evermore that I love just as much. These songs are wilder and freer, sometimes in strange time signatures and darker hues, but very much a continuation of what we started with folklore. I can’t begin to express my gratitude and respect for Taylor — I never cease to wonder at her seemingly boundless talent as a singer and a songwriter and storyteller. It’s been the experience of a lifetime to work so fast and furiously with her. As with folklore, @jackantonoff, @blobtower and William Bowery all contributed brilliant ideas and songwriting — the same alchemy and teamwork continued. This time my brother @brycedessner contributed much more as well— helping write and produce Coney Island and orchestrating the entire record. I’ve never done anything creatively of any value without Bryce helping to elevate it, as he does here again. As important, @heyjonlow has been my brother in all of this work too — I could never have conceived of this without him by my side every step of the way. And Justin @blobtower, who has taught me so much, is here again too, lending his insane talents. If that wasn’t enough, my bandmates in @thenational, Matt, Bryan and Scott along with Bryce, are here too. We learned to write songs and make records together. Hearing Matt sing with Taylor and the entire band perform on Coney Island — things have come full circle.

And there are so many other friends who have made very significant contributions to this record (more later on them later)