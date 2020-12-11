Stream Apostles Of Eris & Pique’s Blistering Split LP

Who’s ready to be immolated? Like, completely burned to a crisp? Apostles Of Eris have got you covered. The Richmond band’s half of a new split with NYC trio Pique is a nonstop skramz bombardment, the sort of nuclear-meltdown visceral-tantrum post-hardcore that makes earthly woes sound like the bowels of hell. And to think, it’s all basically emanating from one guy, Jesse Mowery, with some additional vocals from lyricist David Norman and Jazzi Mowery.

Pique’s contribution to the split hits hard and burns bright as well, but the band’s winding compositions tend to morph into meditative post-rock, howling, guttural noise-rock, and even proggy arena-rock fireworks (fitting for a set of songs that were recorded on 4th of July weekend). You never know where their songs are going to take you next.

Initially these were planned as separate releases, and both bands have contributed enough songs to theoretically qualify as their own standalone album. Yet the split is hardly an endurance test; I couldn’t believe it was over so fast. Blaze through it below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/apostles-of-eris-pique-split-12lp">APOSTLES OF ERIS + PIQUE split 12"LP by Zegema Beach Records</a>

The Apostles Of Eris / Pique split is out now on Zegema Beach/Larry/Clever Eagle. Buy it here.