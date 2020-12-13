Watch Timothée Chalamet & Pete Davidson As SoundCloud Rappers In An SNL Sketch With Questlove
While Bruce Springsteen was holding down the fort as this weekend’s Saturday Night Live musical guest, Timothée Chalamet was the episode’s guest host, presumably scheduled for a Dune release that never happened. In one sketch, Chalamet was one-half of a SoundCloud rap duo with Pete Davidson. They participated in an XXL Rap Roundtable, with Ego Nwodim playing the host, a real-life Questlove playing Questlove, and Punkie Johnson playing Queen Latifah. Here is that:
In other music-adjacent SNL bits: There was a Dionne Warwick talk show, inspired by the legendary singer’s recent run of funny tweets. Warwick, as played by Nwodim, was joined by some musical guests: Chalamet doing Harry Styles, Melissa Villaseñor doing Billie Eilish, and Pete Davidson playing Machine Gun Kelly. Chloe Fineman also portrayed Chalamet himself. Here’s that:
Yesterday was Dionne Warwick’s 80th birthday. Happy belated birthday! Villaseñor also imitated Dolly Parton on a segment of Weekend Update and in his opening monologue Chalamet showed his mom’s cameo on SNL back in 1991.