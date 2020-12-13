Watch Timothée Chalamet & Pete Davidson As SoundCloud Rappers In An SNL Sketch With Questlove

News December 13, 2020 9:56 AM By James Rettig

While Bruce Springsteen was holding down the fort as this weekend’s Saturday Night Live musical guest, Timothée Chalamet was the episode’s guest host, presumably scheduled for a Dune release that never happened. In one sketch, Chalamet was one-half of a SoundCloud rap duo with Pete Davidson. They participated in an XXL Rap Roundtable, with Ego Nwodim playing the host, a real-life Questlove playing Questlove, and Punkie Johnson playing Queen Latifah. Here is that:

In other music-adjacent SNL bits: There was a Dionne Warwick talk show, inspired by the legendary singer’s recent run of funny tweets. Warwick, as played by Nwodim, was joined by some musical guests: Chalamet doing Harry Styles, Melissa Villaseñor doing Billie Eilish, and Pete Davidson playing Machine Gun Kelly. Chloe Fineman also portrayed Chalamet himself. Here’s that:

Yesterday was Dionne Warwick’s 80th birthday. Happy belated birthday! Villaseñor also imitated Dolly Parton on a segment of Weekend Update and in his opening monologue Chalamet showed his mom’s cameo on SNL back in 1991.

