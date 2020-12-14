Watch Members Of War On Women, Integrity, Carcass, More Cover Anthrax’s “Caught In A Mosh”

Once a week, the great YouTube series Two Minutes To Late Night hits us with a new treat, as comedian Jordan Olds, in his Gwarsenio Hall character, joins a group of metal and punk luminaries to cover a classic song. Sometimes, they’re covering metal and punk chestnuts, as they’ve done in recent salutes to Thin Lizzy and Samhain. Sometimes, they take on songs from outside of heavy music, as with the recent Annie Lennox and Brian Eno tributes. This week, the song they’ve covered is a canonical heavy-music text. Finally, these guys have taken on the towering New York thrash institution Anthrax.

Anthrax included the almighty riff onslaught “Caught In A Mosh” on their classing 1987 album Among The Living. Moshing was still a relatively underground phenomenon at the time. Within a few years, it was all anyone did at rock shows. Anthrax were prescient! “Caught In A Mosh” is an ideal song for the Two Minutes To Late Night treatment, and Olds has put together monster band to play it.

The musicians on this week’s Two Minutes To Late Night mostly come from various chops-reliant metal subgenres: Revocation frontman Dave Davidson, Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb, All That Remains bassist Aaron Patrick, Carcass drummer Daniel Wilding. And there’s also a truly fun group of vocalists involved.

Nobody attempts to replicate the helium screech of Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna. Instead, the leader this time is Erlend Hjelvik, the former leader of the great Norwegian metal monsters Kvelertak. Hjelvik, who recently released a badass solo debut called Welcome To Hel, sings his bits while standing in a forest, wearing a cape, and screaming at some kind of animal skull. It rules. Jordan Olds sings backup on the chanty bits, and so do Integrity’s Dwid Hellion and War On Women’s Shawna Potter. There are some parts where Hjelvik, Hellion, and Potter are all shouting at the same time, and let me tell you: That’s some good shouting. Also, Jordan Olds suplexes a skeleton and Dwid Hellion makes his adorable tiny dog headbang. Watch the “Caught In A Mosh” cover and Anthrax’s video for the original below.

