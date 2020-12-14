Lou Barlow – “Glittery” (Kacey Musgraves Cover)

New Music December 14, 2020 11:28 AM By James Rettig

As we wait for the new Dinosaur Jr. album that has apparently been done for a while now, Lou Barlow has popped up a few times during lockdown to perform songs from the comfort of his own home.

He recently participated in Joyful Noise’s annual holiday party — broadcast online this year, naturally — and performed a cover of Kacey Musgraves’ “Glittery,” which debuted as part of her Amazon holiday special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show last year. Barlow’s segment for the party started with him being woken up by his wife before joining her and his daughter downstairs to play through “Glittery.”

Check it out below.

Here’s the full holiday special, which also features appearances by Deerhoof, WHY?, No Joy, and more:

All the performances from the Joyful Noise show are available as limited-edition snowflake-shaped 7″s.

