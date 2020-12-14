Little Dragon & Moses Sumney – “The Other Lover”

Little Dragon and Moses Sumney both released albums this year — New Me, Same Us and græ, respectively — and today they’ve shared a new track together, “The Other Lover,” which is a reimagining of “Another Lover,” a track from Little Dragon’s latest album. Using the same lyrics, Sumney and Yukimi Nagano push and pull each other through the song’s gently pulsing backdrop.

“When we reached out to Moses we didn’t know what to expect. What we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice,” Little Dragon said in a statement. “We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears. We are very proud of this.”

Here’s what Sumney had to say:

I’ve been listening to Little Dragon for a very long time; as a teen, their first album impressed upon me just how infinite modern soul music can be. When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised (“shook,” as the kids say), that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song. I’m proud of what we came up with.

Check it out below.

“The Other Lover” is out now via Ninja Tune.