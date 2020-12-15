Lande Hekt – “December”

Lande Hekt is releasing her debut solo album, Going To Hell, next month. She’s shared three tracks from it so far — “Whiskey,” “80 Days Of Rain,” and “Undone” (that last one made it on our best songs of the week list) — and today she’s back with another one, the month-appropriate “December.”

“What if it’s you that makes me happy for once?/ What if I tell you that and I get no response?” Hekt worries in the chorus, but the song’s seasonal chill gives way to a cozy shimmer. “This one is about feeling scared to do anything about it when you like someone,” Hekt said in a statement. “It’s a bit of a self indulgent teenage issue, worrying whether anyone will fall in love with you or not, but I think it’s also trying to work through the worries that go along with realising you’re gay.”

Listen below.

Going To Hell is out 1/22 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.