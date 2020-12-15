Foo Fighters – “Run Rudolph Run” (Chuck Berry Cover)

New Music December 15, 2020 8:53 PM By Chris DeVille

Dave Grohl is in the midst of a holiday-inspired covers frenzy. The Foo Fighters leader and producer Greg Kurstin have been sharing one performance for each night of Hanukkah, each one by a Jewish artist such as Beastie Boys and Drake. In the midst of that run, the Foos have debuted their performance for Amazon’s Holiday Plays series hosted by Lil Nas X.

For the special, the band burns through Chuck Berry’s Christmas rocker “Run Rudolph Run.” A recording of the cover is up at Amazon Music for subscribers, and their Holiday Plays performance from Ace Hotel in LA is available on Amazon, Amazon Music, and Prime Video.

As for the Hanukkah covers, since we last checked in Grohl and Kurstin have taken on Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away” (with an assist from Peaches herself), Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” and, in tonight’s addition to the series, Elastica’s “Connection.” Check out those performances below.

