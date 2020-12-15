Foo Fighters – “Run Rudolph Run” (Chuck Berry Cover)

For the special, the band burns through Chuck Berry’s Christmas rocker “Run Rudolph Run.” A recording of the cover is up at Amazon Music for subscribers, and their Holiday Plays performance from Ace Hotel in LA is available on Amazon, Amazon Music, and Prime Video.

As for the Hanukkah covers, since we last checked in Grohl and Kurstin have taken on Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away” (with an assist from Peaches herself), Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” and, in tonight’s addition to the series, Elastica’s “Connection.” Check out those performances below.