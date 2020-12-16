Kacey Musgraves Voice Acting In Studio Ghibli’s New Animated Film Earwig And The Witch

John Lamparski/Getty Images

News December 16, 2020 11:39 AM By Peter Helman

Kacey Musgraves Voice Acting In Studio Ghibli’s New Animated Film Earwig And The Witch

John Lamparski/Getty Images

News December 16, 2020 11:39 AM By Peter Helman

Kacey Musgraves is joining the English language voice cast of Studio Ghibli’s upcoming animated feature Earwig And The Witch. Directed by Goro Miyazaki with planning from his father Hayao and based on the children’s novel by Diana Wynne Jones, who also wrote the original book version of Howl’s Moving Castle, the film follows a young girl named Earwig who is forced to live with a selfish witch.

Billboard reports that Musgraves will voice the character of Earwig’s Mother, and she will record the English version of the movie’s theme song, “Don’t Disturb Me.” The English cast also includes Richard E. Grant and Dan Stevens. Set to be released in North America early next year, Earwig And The Witch will be Studio Ghibli’s first film rendered entirely in 3D computer animation.

“My dad brought a VHS tape of Totoro home when I was about 9 and I’ll never forget the comfort and the magic that movie (and many other Ghibli films) have given me,” Musgraves wrote on social media. “My sister has alway been my Mei and I’ve always been her Satsuki. To say this was a full-circle, bucketlist moment is an understatement. Massive thanks to the entire Studio Ghibli team for having me be a small part of this beautiful new movie coming early 2021. I’m playing the witch I truly am.”

Kacey is also going to be on Sesame Street:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI3grQ2niPb/

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    1 day ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    3 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Paul McCartney McCartney III

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media