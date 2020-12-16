Kacey Musgraves is joining the English language voice cast of Studio Ghibli’s upcoming animated feature Earwig And The Witch. Directed by Goro Miyazaki with planning from his father Hayao and based on the children’s novel by Diana Wynne Jones, who also wrote the original book version of Howl’s Moving Castle, the film follows a young girl named Earwig who is forced to live with a selfish witch.

Billboard reports that Musgraves will voice the character of Earwig’s Mother, and she will record the English version of the movie’s theme song, “Don’t Disturb Me.” The English cast also includes Richard E. Grant and Dan Stevens. Set to be released in North America early next year, Earwig And The Witch will be Studio Ghibli’s first film rendered entirely in 3D computer animation.

“My dad brought a VHS tape of Totoro home when I was about 9 and I’ll never forget the comfort and the magic that movie (and many other Ghibli films) have given me,” Musgraves wrote on social media. “My sister has alway been my Mei and I’ve always been her Satsuki. To say this was a full-circle, bucketlist moment is an understatement. Massive thanks to the entire Studio Ghibli team for having me be a small part of this beautiful new movie coming early 2021. I’m playing the witch I truly am.”

My all-time biggest heart dream came true 🙏🏼♥️

ありがとうございました

Thank you @StudioGhibli for having me sing & voice a part in your new movie. Can’t wait for everybody to see this one. Coming early 2021 #EarwigandtheWitch #StudioGhibli pic.twitter.com/MgX6Ur7Rqz — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 15, 2020

Kacey is also going to be on Sesame Street:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI3grQ2niPb/