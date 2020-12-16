Watch Florence Welch Cover “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

News December 16, 2020 4:38 PM By James Rettig

Florence Welch covered the holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” for The Stars Come Out To Sing For Christmas, a livestream to benefit the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins. Welch belted out her rendition of the track from the inside of an opera box in a very nice looking theater.

She was introduced by the event’s host Nile Rodgers, who said to get ready for “a magical performance from an enchanting multi-award winning artist with a voice you could never forget.”

Welch’s performance is at the 22m50s mark in the whole livestream, which you can watch below.

