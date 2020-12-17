Travis Scott Has His Own Spiked Seltzer Now

Travis Scott, brand hypeman to the corporate stars and occasional musical artist, has his own spiked seltzer now. It’s called CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer, a reference to Scott’s Cactus Jack collection, and Scott made it in partnership with Anheuser-Busch. According to a press release, “The new endeavor is an extension of his ever-growing personal brand which will bring his signature aesthetic and creative narrative to life in the beverage space.” The 7% ABV cans will be available in three flavors, lime, pineapple, and strawberry, starting in spring 2021.

“CACTI is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into,” Travis Scott says in a statement. “Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.”