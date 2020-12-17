Justin Timberlake recently duetted with the R&B singer Ant Clemons on Clemons’ song “Better Days.” But these days, Timberlake seems to be more focused on his acting career than on coming up with a Man Of The Woods follow-up. Timberlake played one of the lead voices in Trolls World Tour, which might end up being one of the biggest movies of 2020. (It’s basically impossible to tell.) And Timberlake is also playing the lead role in Palmer, a new drama that’s set to debut on the Apple TV+ streaming service early next year.

In Palmer, Timberlake plays a guy who gets out of prison and works as a janitor — a real “hi, my name is Bob, and I work at my job” role. (This time around, Timberlake’s name is Eddie Palmer, not Bob.) Judging by the movie’s brand-new trailer, Timberlake’s character will deal with small-town judgment and will also care for a kid who does not conform to any gender. Also, Timberlake will talk in a pinched Southern accent and do a lot of scowling.

Besides Timberlake, Palmer has a fairly impressive cast that includes June Squibb, Dean Winters, and Juno Temple. (We don’t really get to hear Temple’s version of a Southern accent in the trailer, so you just have to imagine it.) The director is Fisher Stevens, star of Short Circuit and Hackers. Check out the trailer below.

Palmer arrives 1/29 on Apple TV+. Also, that service has the new movie Wolfwalkers, and it’s one of the best things I’ve seen all year.