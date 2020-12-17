Watch Ezra Koenig & Angelique Kidjo Sing Vampire Weekend’s “Married In A Goldrush”

News December 17, 2020 4:08 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Ezra Koenig & Angelique Kidjo Sing Vampire Weekend’s “Married In A Goldrush”

News December 17, 2020 4:08 PM By Chris DeVille

Remember the halcyon days of early to mid 2019, when there was no COVID-19 and I was constantly blogging about how much I loved Vampire Weekend’s Father Of The Bride? It was a wonderful time, and I’m here today to take you back there via a special performance of “Married In A Gold Rush.”

Related

Premature Evaluation: Vampire Weekend Father Of The Bride

Well, not exactly. As you can see from Ezra Koenig’s quarantine haircut and the fact that this performance was cobbled together from multiple locations, the pandemic is still raging. But this duet — with longtime collaborator Angelique Kidjo singing Danielle Haim’s parts, assembled for a recent fundraiser benefitting Kidjo’s Batonga Foundation — will at least remind you that FOTB exists and is good. It will also remind you that Kidjo is a much more commanding live singer than Koenig, but I digress.

Watch below, and don’t miss the sweet guitar work from Dominic James, who Koenig calls “a big inspiration to me.”

Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride [LP]

$31.99

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    2 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

    12 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    16 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest