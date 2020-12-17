Dua Lipa is Saturday Night Live‘s last musical guest of the year this weekend. The promo ads for her show were just released and the English pop star jokes about what a long year 2020 has been with host Kristen Wiig and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon.

This will be Dua Lipa’s second time on the show after making her SNL debut in 2018. She had been scheduled as the musical guest at the end of March right when Future Nostalgia was released, but naturally that was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Watch her promo videos below.