Watch Paul McCartney Talk Recording In Quarantine, Kanye West, And Bob Dylan With Jimmy Fallon

Paul McCartney has been showing up on American television for a long, long time. In a couple of months, it’ll be the 57th anniversary of the Beatles’ first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Late-night hosts still get very, very excited whenever McCartney shows up. Last night, for instance, McCartney was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and it played out a whole lot like the time when McCartney went on The Chris Farley Show.

Today, McCartney releases his new album McCartney III. McCartney recorded the album in quarantine, and he played every instrument on the album himself, just as he did on his other two McCartney albums. Last night, McCartney was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and he did a Zoom interview, telling Fallon about the whole process.

I have to warn you: This interview includes a whole lot of gushing, as well as Fallon playing clips of the new McCartney album and chair-dancing to them. This is not easy to watch. But McCartney also talks about his collaborative process, like the moment, a few years ago, when he worked with Kanye West. (When McCartney first heard “FourFiveSeconds,” he asked if he was even on it. I wondered!) He also mentions that he and Bob Dylan were talking about collaborating at one point but that it “fizzled out.” Also: “I have a guy who actually sends me new music that’s just being released, to keep me up with modern tastes.” That sounds like a really fun job! Watch the interview below.

McCartney III is out now.