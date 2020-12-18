During the height of quarantine, Karen Elson livestreamed a series of cover performances on Instagram called Radio Redhead. And now, the singer-songwriter and model is releasing the Radio Redhead Vol. 1 EP, which was recorded by Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour co-producer Ian Fitchuk and includes renditions of Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again,” Elton John’s “Sacrifice,” Cher’s “Believe,” ABBA’s “Lay All Your Love On Me,” and Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.”

“It took us a week to record this EP,” says Elson. “Every day we’d approach a different song, break it apart, try to get to the root of the emotion and then build an homage to the original. The music feels very vulnerable and intimate — these songs are so powerful in their own right, we weren’t trying to make them anything they’re not. Just get down to their marrow and their essence.” Stream Radio Redhead Vol. 1 below.

Radio Redhead Vol. 1 is out now.