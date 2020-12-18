Tribulation – “Hour Of The Wolf”

New Music December 18, 2020 1:09 PM By Tom Breihan

New Music December 18, 2020 1:09 PM By Tom Breihan

You already clicked play, right? You should’ve already clicked play. When you see that there’s a new song called “Hour Of The Wolf,” you listen to it right away, no questions asked. It doesn’t matter who recorded it. It’s virtually impossible for a song called “Hour Of The Wolf” to suck. If you have enough confidence to use a title like “Hour Of The Wolf,” you have already ascended to a certain level.

Tribulation ascended to that level a long time ago. The Swedish band makes big-gesture metal — music that’s fundamentally underground and abrasive but that would still sound perfectly at home in a hockey arena. Tribulation don’t really have a subgenre, but their vast, searching music sounds truly Swedish — a product of a country where even the hardest shit seems to have big and triumphant melodies.

Early next hear, Tribulation will follow up their great 2018 album Down Below with a new one called When The Gloom Becomes Sound. We’ve already posted first single “Leviathans.” Today, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band has just shared a new jam called “Hour Of The Wolf,” and it’s a beautifully thundering goth-rocker. Tribulation frontman Johannes Andersson is one of the few singers who can sound like he means it when he roars that all you hold dear is bound to crumble and come to dust. In the video, Andersson wears a cape and some corpsepaint and hangs out in a haunted mansion. It rules. Watch it below.

When The Gloom Becomes Sound is out 1/29 on Century Media.

