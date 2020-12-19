Watch PC Music’s Pop Carol Livestream Feat. A. G. Cook, Hannah Diamond, Kane West, & More

News December 19, 2020

PC Music is hosting a special holiday livestream today. Pop Carol, which is accompanied by a corresponding Pop Caroler’s Songbook compilation album, will feature performances from label head A. G. Cook, Hannah Diamond, Kane West, Banoffee, umru, Aaron Cartier, Alaska Reid, Astra King, Golin, Himera & Petal Supply & Gupi, Holly Waxwing, Horse Summoner, jonny gorgeous, Kacy Hill, Kai Whiston, Kelora, Lewis Grant, MISOGI, Paul Stephan, Planet 1999, SEBii, and six impala. All proceeds from the event will go to the Trussell Trust, a food bank charity in the UK. Stream here or below starting at 5PM ET.

