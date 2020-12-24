Amber Coffman – “Hard Candy Christmas” (Dolly Parton Cover)

New Music December 24, 2020 9:24 AM By James Rettig

Amber Coffman – “Hard Candy Christmas” (Dolly Parton Cover)

New Music December 24, 2020 9:24 AM By James Rettig

National treasure Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” is one of the best Christmas songs of all time and Amber Coffman has recorded her own rendition of it as a special holiday treat. Coffman, who released her debut solo album City Of No Reply in 2017, has performed it live a few times before and she recently decided to spontaneously record it. Her take on the track hews pretty close to the original, laidback and resilient and extremely cozy while still being heart-wrenching. Check it out below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Genesis’ “Invisible Touch”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer”

    2 days ago

    Eve 6 Guy Is Spilling The ’90s Alt-Rock Tea On Twitter

    3 days ago

    Darkside – “Liberty Bell”

    3 days ago

    Nickelback Embrace Their Dank Memes In Google Photos Commercial

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest