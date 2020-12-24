Amber Coffman – “Hard Candy Christmas” (Dolly Parton Cover)

National treasure Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” is one of the best Christmas songs of all time and Amber Coffman has recorded her own rendition of it as a special holiday treat. Coffman, who released her debut solo album City Of No Reply in 2017, has performed it live a few times before and she recently decided to spontaneously record it. Her take on the track hews pretty close to the original, laidback and resilient and extremely cozy while still being heart-wrenching. Check it out below.