Burial – “Chemz”

Burial has released a new 12-minute track called “Chemz,” which will be included on a two-song EP that will come out in April with a B-side called “Dolphinz.” It’s a fast-moving dance track with a pitchy vocal sample that goes through quite the change by the end of its runtime, speeding up and distorting as it goes.

Earlier this month, Burial released two new collaborative tracks with Thom Yorke and Four Tet. Last year, he put out the compilation Tunes 2011-2019.

Check out “Chemz” below.

“Chemz” is out now via Hyperdub. “Chemz” b/w “Dolphinz” is out 4/2. Pre-order it here.

