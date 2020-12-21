Grandaddy – “Fox In The Snow” (Belle And Sebastian Cover) & “In My Room” (Beach Boys Cover)

December 21, 2020 By Tom Breihan

Grandaddy, the much-loved ’90s and ’00s indie rock band, don’t release a ton of music these days. Today, though, they’ve shared their versions of a couple of introverted rock classics in a release that they’ve called 2020’s Over Covers. For the end of this year, Grandaddy have released their versions of a couple of great songs from Belle And Sebastian and the Beach Boys, two of the all-time great “dig a hole and bury yourself in it until everyone goes away” bands.

In the new release, Grandaddy cover both Belle And Sebastian’s Belle And Sebastian’s tremulous If You’re Feeling Sinister jam “Fox In The Snow” and “In My Room,” the eternally beautiful inner-world song that the Beach Boys first released in 1963. Both Grandaddy covers are softer and slower than the originals, and they’re built around Jason Lytle’s piano and keening voice.

On “Fox In The Snow,” Lytle writes, “I’ve loved this Belle & Sebastian song for ages. I had to slow it down and tame the ‘bounce’ that it had though. I wanted it sweeter and sadder. That’s how I hear it: sweet and sad.” Of “In My Room,” he says, “For anyone who claims introversion as a primary characteristic and has found themselves in some sort of career that requires communicating in public, this Beach Boys song is yours. Also, scarily fitting for just being anyone out there in the year 2020.” Listen to both Grandaddy versions below.

Grandaddy’s covers are out now, and you can buy them at Bandcamp.

