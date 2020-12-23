Kid Cudi’s “Beautiful Trip” Is The Shortest Hot 100 Hit In History

Kid Cudi has broken the record for the shortest song to ever chart on the Hot 100. Per Billboard, “Beautiful Trip,” from Cudi’s new Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, just barely cracked this week’s chart with a #100 ranking. It’s only 37 seconds long, surpassing Piko-Taro’s 45-second “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” to become the shortest hit in the chart’s 62-year history.

“Beautiful Trip” is really more an interlude than a song. More specifically, it’s an intro: the album’s first track, which leads into proper opening song “Tequila Shots.” Because it occupies the pole position on the week’s #2 album — one that easily would have debuted atop the Billboard 200 had Taylor Swift not dropped evermore out of the sky — listeners have streamed the hell out of “Beautiful Trip.” It’s one of many weird stats to emerge from the streaming era. Sadly, Cudi’s Phoebe Bridgers collab “Lovin’ Me” did not chart, denying Bridgers her second Hot 100 hit in as many months.

On the other end of this spectrum, Tool’s “Fear Inoculum” became the longest Hot 100 hit in 2019. Clocking in at 10:21 and charting at #93, it surpassed David Bowie’s 9:57 “Blackstar,” a #78 hit in 2016.

Hear all 37 seconds of “Beautiful Trip” below.