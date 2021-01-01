Watch Bleachers Cover The Waterboys’ “The Whole Of The Moon”

The Waterboys’ 1985 single “The Whole Of The Moon” is becoming something of a standard, which is great news because “The Whole Of The Moon” rules. In 2019, Fiona Apple covered the song for the series finale of Showtime’s The Affair, and around the same time Kiernan Shipka and Mitchell Hope sang it together in Netflix’s teen dramedy Let It Snow. And now Jack Antonoff has thrown his own version in the mix.

Antonoff’s band Bleachers recently shared a performance of their Bruce Springsteen duet “chinatown” recorded on the roof at Electric Lady Studios in New York with the Boss himself in tow. It seems the band banked quite a few recordings from that session. Atop the same building, Bleachers recorded a cover of “The Whole Of The Moon,” which is now online for your enjoyment. Watch below.

If you feel like disappearing down a Waterboys rabbit hole, check out our look back at their 1988 classic Fisherman’s Blues.