Watch Bleachers Cover The Waterboys’ “The Whole Of The Moon”

News January 1, 2021 12:48 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Bleachers Cover The Waterboys’ “The Whole Of The Moon”

News January 1, 2021 12:48 PM By Chris DeVille

The Waterboys’ 1985 single “The Whole Of The Moon” is becoming something of a standard, which is great news because “The Whole Of The Moon” rules. In 2019, Fiona Apple covered the song for the series finale of Showtime’s The Affair, and around the same time Kiernan Shipka and Mitchell Hope sang it together in Netflix’s teen dramedy Let It Snow. And now Jack Antonoff has thrown his own version in the mix.

Antonoff’s band Bleachers recently shared a performance of their Bruce Springsteen duet “chinatown” recorded on the roof at Electric Lady Studios in New York with the Boss himself in tow. It seems the band banked quite a few recordings from that session. Atop the same building, Bleachers recorded a cover of “The Whole Of The Moon,” which is now online for your enjoyment. Watch below.

If you feel like disappearing down a Waterboys rabbit hole, check out our look back at their 1988 classic Fisherman’s Blues.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bananarama’s “Venus”

    1 day ago

    MF DOOM Dead At 49

    2 days ago

    The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2020

    2 days ago

    Vanilla Ice Played A Maskless Mar-A-Lago On New Year’s Eve, Much To Donald Trump Jr.’s Delight

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest