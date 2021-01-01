Barry Gibb – “Words” (Feat. Dolly Parton)

New Music January 1, 2021 1:55 PM By Chris DeVille

Barry Gibb – “Words” (Feat. Dolly Parton)

New Music January 1, 2021 1:55 PM By Chris DeVille

A week from today, former Bee Gees leader Barry Gibb will release GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, an album of his beloved old songs reimagined as duets with an assortment of country and Americana stars, produced by Nashville mainstay Dave Cobb. Gibb has already shared his versions of “Words Of A Fool” with Jason Isbell and “Butterfly” with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings. Now, on New Year’s Day, Gibb has rolled out his track with Dolly Parton, who joins him on a run through the Bee Gees’ “Words.” Listen below.

GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 is out 1/8 on Capitol.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bananarama’s “Venus”

    1 day ago

    MF DOOM Dead At 49

    2 days ago

    The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2020

    2 days ago

    Vanilla Ice Played A Maskless Mar-A-Lago On New Year’s Eve, Much To Donald Trump Jr.’s Delight

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest