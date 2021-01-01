Barry Gibb – “Words” (Feat. Dolly Parton)

A week from today, former Bee Gees leader Barry Gibb will release GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, an album of his beloved old songs reimagined as duets with an assortment of country and Americana stars, produced by Nashville mainstay Dave Cobb. Gibb has already shared his versions of “Words Of A Fool” with Jason Isbell and “Butterfly” with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings. Now, on New Year’s Day, Gibb has rolled out his track with Dolly Parton, who joins him on a run through the Bee Gees’ “Words.” Listen below.

