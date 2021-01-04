Hailing from Tokyo, moreru make breathtakingly intense noise-rock speckled with debris from shoegaze, hardcore, post-rock, black metal, and more. Their new 粛 粛 EP sounds decayed and dystopian, like Deftones being swallowed up by Lightning Bolt or HEALTH fighting to the death with Sword Heaven. The vocals course with desperation, as if the band is trapped in a house fire but refuses to unplug. Yet despite their bombastic performance and the monumentally abrasive sheet of static draped over most of it, there are enough hooks buried in there that that pop-minded listeners will probably find some kind of anchor within the chaos. Stream the full EP below.

<a href="https://moreru.bandcamp.com/album/--4">粛 粛 by moreru</a>