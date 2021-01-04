Stream Japanese Noise-Rockers moreru’s Gorgeously Hellish 粛 粛 EP

New Music January 4, 2021 11:13 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Japanese Noise-Rockers moreru’s Gorgeously Hellish 粛 粛 EP

New Music January 4, 2021 11:13 AM By Chris DeVille

Hailing from Tokyo, moreru make breathtakingly intense noise-rock speckled with debris from shoegaze, hardcore, post-rock, black metal, and more. Their new 粛 粛 EP sounds decayed and dystopian, like Deftones being swallowed up by Lightning Bolt or HEALTH fighting to the death with Sword Heaven. The vocals course with desperation, as if the band is trapped in a house fire but refuses to unplug. Yet despite their bombastic performance and the monumentally abrasive sheet of static draped over most of it, there are enough hooks buried in there that that pop-minded listeners will probably find some kind of anchor within the chaos. Stream the full EP below.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away”

    21 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Bananarama’s “Venus”

    4 days ago

    Long Winters’ John Roderick Dubbed “Bean Dad” After Viral Tweets About His Daughter

    2 days ago

    MF DOOM Dead At 49

    5 days ago

    The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2020

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest