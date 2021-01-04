Madlib – “Hopprock”

Since the shocking news of MF DOOM’s death a few days ago, many of us have been spending a lot of time with Madvillainy, the classic album that DOOM and Madlib released in 2004. It’s still great! We never got the long-promised follow-up to Madvillainy, but in the 17 years since its release, Madlib has continued to crank out stunning music, and he’s done his best stuff in collaboration with other artists. Madlib’s two albums with Freddie Gibbs, for instance, come shockingly close to the grandeur of Madvillainy. And sometime soon, Madlib will release Madlib – Sound Ancestors, the new album that he made with longtime friend Four Tet.

A few weeks ago, Four Tet announced the impending release of Sound Ancestors and shared the gorgeous early single “Road Of The Lonely Ones.” Today, Madlib has shared another new track called “Hopprock.” It appears that the new album will come out under Madlib’s name, even if he made the whole thing with Four Tet.

Like “Road Of The Lonely Ones,” Hopprock is a warm, hazy instrumental that Madlib and Four Tet wrote together. The track has a neck-cranking beat, a warm bassline, and a few samples chopped into the mix. It sustains a mood, and I wish we could hear DOOM rapping on it. Listen below.

We don’t yet have a release date for Madlib – Sound Ancestors, but it’s apparently coming out this month on Rappcats.