Hailey Whitters – “Fillin’ My Cup” (Feat. Little Big Town)

Hailey Whitters’ breakout album The Dream landed at #1 on our best country albums of 2020 list. She celebrated her big 2020 by releasing a new song on New Year’s Day called “Fillin’ My Cup,” which features country staples Little Big Town.

Whitters wrote the track with Nicolle Galyon and Hillary Lindsey. “I wrote this song with Hillary Lindsey and Nicolle Galyon. I’d had the title ‘Fillin’ My Cup’ for a while, but then Nicolle had the brilliant idea to turn the lyric into a recipe,” Whitters said in a statement. “It’s a concoction of all of those little things in life that have a way of making my glass feel half-full. It’s been a hopeful reminder throughout the year and just felt like the right note to start 2021 on.”

Check out a music video for the track below.