Back in August, the genre-agnostic Nigerian pop star Burna Boy followed up his excellent 2019 album African Giant with the just-as-satisfying LP Twice As Tall. The album found Burna Boy leaping into the global pop A-list, working with guests like Stormzy, Diddy, Youssou N’Dour, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin — pulling it off without Westernizing his sound too much. (Burna Boy’s sound had already been plenty Western; he just found ways to scale it up.) Last night, Burna Boy did musical-guest duties on Late Night With Seth Meyers, performing one of his new album’s most triumphant songs.

Last month, Burna Boy came out with a video for the anthemic Twice As Tall track “Way Too Big.” Last night, he gave the song one of those late-night performances that feels like a second music video. But Burna Boy didn’t lip-sync the song, the way so many late-night performers do. Instead, he and his band performed it on a soundstage, while cameras whirled around him, using creative angles to make Burna Boy look as big as he says he is.

In the middle of that soundstage, Burna Boy stood on top of a riser with a glass floor, which let a camera shoot him from underneath. Cool idea! Great visual! And it’s also cool to see any kind of live performance from someone who would probably be playing huge venues if current conditions allowed for that. Watch the performance below.

Twice As Tall is out now on Atlantic.