Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, & Wale – “The Hurt Business”

New Music January 5, 2021 10:33 AM By Tom Breihan

Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, & Wale – “The Hurt Business”

New Music January 5, 2021 10:33 AM By Tom Breihan

In recent years, the Buffalo crew and label Griselda has been thriving by evoking the feeling of late-’90s East Coast goon-rap. Last month, Griselda announced that they’d completed the ultimate late-’90s rap-mogul move: They’d fucked around and made their own movie. The crime film Conflicted, which stars Griselda greats Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn alongside actual actor Michael Rapaport, is set to arrive next week. I intend to rent it.

Before the movie, though, we’re getting the soundtrack album, which will feature names like Boldy James, Armani Caesar, Lloyd Banks, and Dave East. Griselda has already shared one track from the Conflicted soundtrack: “3:30 In Houston,” Benny’s defiant account of his recent shooting. Today, Westside Gunn has teamed up with fellow wrestling-fan rappers Smoke DZA and Wale on the new track “The Hurt Business.”

“The Hurt Business” takes its name from the current WWE faction of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. (These guys are still watching pandemic-era WWE programming! Good for them. I can’t hang with that shit. Too depressing.) Over a clanking Camouflage Monk track, all three rappers weave pro-wrestling references into guttural street-talk. Wale, in particular, gives the best verse I’ve heard from him in a while. Ric Flair, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Ravishing Rick Rude, Gangrel, the Rockers, the Young Bucks, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts all get namechecks. Listen below.

The Conflicted soundtrack is out 1/8 on Griselda. The movie arrives on 1/15.

Tom Breihan Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Bananarama’s “Venus”

    4 days ago

    Long Winters’ John Roderick Dubbed “Bean Dad” After Viral Tweets About His Daughter

    2 days ago

    The Long Winters’ John Roderick Apologizes For Becoming “Bean Dad”

    9 hours ago

    MF DOOM Leaves Earth

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest