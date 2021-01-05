In recent years, a whole lot of musicians who come from hardcore and hardcore-adjacent scenes have been messing around with the searching, turgid melodies of shoegaze and of radio-ready late-’90s alt-rock. Bands like Nothing, Narrow Head, Fake Eyes, and Soul Blind have all done cool things with that stew of influences, and now we can welcome the North Carolina trio Holy Figures to their ranks.

Holy Figures have a woozy-but-severe sound that combines heavy, downtuned riffage with pained wails that remind me a bit of turn-of-the-millennium post-grunge. There’s a whole lot of Deftones in their sound, and I also hear echoes of Hum and Rival Schools and Jupiter-era Cave In. But at least one person in this band has definitely owned a Creed CD at some point, too. I think that’s pretty interesting!

Holy Figures came out with their debut single “Lucille” last year. As Brooklyn Vegan reports, they’re about to come out with their debut EP Luck Of The Draw, which includes “Lucille” and which sticks with the format that the song established. Check it out below.

The Luck Of The Draw EP is out 1/6 on New Morality Zine.