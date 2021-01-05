Berlin’s Terri Nunn Apologizes For Playing Mar-a-Lago NYE Party

Naturally, some of Nunn’s fans were upset that she performed at a potential superspreader event, at Donald Trump’s Palm Beach resort, for a bunch of his family members and political allies, as he works overtime to overturn the results of a fair election. It’s not a good look! In the aftermath, Nunn has issued an apology on Berlin’s Facebook page. Nunn describes the performance as “a mistake I regret” and says she never intended the gig to be a political endorsement. She also says she was told that COVID precautions would be in place, she left the event as soon as her obligations were fulfilled, and she has since tested negative for COVID. “My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them,” Nunn writes. “I have been and always will be fully supportive.”

Given how Trump has treated Mar-a-Lago as his “Winter White House” throughout his presidency, it’s surprising bordering on unbelievable that Nunn could interpret a performance there as a politically neutral event. And given that Trump and his movement seem to relish owning the libs by defying basic public health principles, it couldn’t have really been a surprise to see everyone going mask-free. Nunn is either deeply naive or cynically trying to feign ignorance. Here’s her full statement:

I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I’d known what I learned while I was there. My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that’s not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well. The contract stated it was a small Covid-safe event for the members of Mar-a-Lago. Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida. I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly I was not. I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago’s lack of regard for the pandemic and if I’d known I would never have gone. Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could. It is a mistake I regret. I took a Covid 19 test yesterday and tested negative. My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them. I have been and always will be fully supportive.

Unsurprisingly, Vanilla Ice has not apologized.