Viagra Boys – “Girls & Boys”

In a few days, Viagra Boys, Swedish post-punk squawkers Viagra Boys will unleash their new album Welfare Jazz upon the world. The band recorded the album with an all-star cast of producers: Matt Sweeney, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, the Hives’ Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström. Thus far, we’ve posted the visually rich and narratively wild videos for singles “Ain’t Nice” and “Creatures,” as well as their cover of John Prine’s “In Spite Of Ourselves.” Today, with the album release looming, Viagra Boys have dropped one more track.

“Girls & Boys,” the band’s latest, is not a Blur cover. Instead, it’s it’s a dirty dance-rock song about self-loathing and social awkwardness. The song has a disco beat and some incendiary sax work, and the lyrics are all about partying. But this isn’t a positive song. Instead, frontman Sebastian Murphy wails about inability to connect: “Drugs! The only way I can boogie down! Love! Something that I know nothing about!” It builds toward something psychotic. Listen below.

Welfare Jazz is out 1/8 via YEAR0001.