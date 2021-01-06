Portrayal Of Guilt – “Garden Of Despair”

Portrayal Of Guilt – “Garden Of Despair”

Austin post-screamo band Portrayal Of Guilt are releasing their new album We Are Always Alone, the follow-up to their 2018 debut Let Pain Be Your Guide and last year’s excellent EP Suffering Is A Gift, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard a few songs from it like “It’s Already Over,” “Masochistic Oath,” and “A Tempting Pain,” and today they’re back with another, the ferocious “Garden Of Despair.” Listen to it below.

We Are Always Alone is out 1/29 via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.

