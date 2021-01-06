Portrayal Of Guilt – “Garden Of Despair”

Austin post-screamo band Portrayal Of Guilt are releasing their new album We Are Always Alone, the follow-up to their 2018 debut Let Pain Be Your Guide and last year’s excellent EP Suffering Is A Gift, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard a few songs from it like “It’s Already Over,” “Masochistic Oath,” and “A Tempting Pain,” and today they’re back with another, the ferocious “Garden Of Despair.” Listen to it below.

<a href="https://portrayalofguilt.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-always-alone">We Are Always Alone by portrayal of guilt</a>

We Are Always Alone is out 1/29 via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.