Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” & “100,000 People”

Way back in early 2020, before life as we know it was fundamentally altered by the pandemic, Kings Of Leon began promising fans that “the w8 is nearly over,” implying that their eighth studio album was almost ready to be released. The group hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Walls, so for those paying attention, it really has been a minute.

Obviously a lot of people’s plans changed last year, and so did the band’s. The album has yet to materialize, and the slew of 2020 performances they’d been promoting were all cancelled. But on Christmas day, bassist Jared Followill promised new music within two weeks, and the band’s account has since been sharing snippets of several unreleased songs. And now, in addition to releasing two full tracks, they’ve officially confirmed that a new LP called When You See Yourself is coming in March.

One of the first of the track previews was accompanied by the phrase “Must catch the bandit.” That song, titled “The Bandit,” is out today, just barely sneaking in before the close of KOL’s promised two-week window. So is a second song called “100,000 People.” Check out both songs below.

When You See Yourself is out 3/5. Pre-order it here.