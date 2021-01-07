Widowspeak – “Romeo And Juliet” (Dire Straits Cover)

Widowspeak released their fifth album, Plum, last August. In a couple weeks, they’re returning with a little epilogue, a digital EP called Honeychurch. The collection grew directly out of the writing for Plum. Honeychurch, a reference to E.M. Forster’s A Room With A View, was once a working title for the album, and the EP kicks off with a reimagining of the Plum track “Money.” The EP also features a new song called “Sanguine” and two covers, one of which is touted as a “Nancy Sinatra-esque take” on R.E.M.’s “The One I Love.”

The other one is a hazy rendition of Dire Straits’ “Romeo And Juliet,” which Widowspeak have unveiled today alongside the EP announcement Here’s what they had to say about the pick:

It’s one of our mutual favorites, from the very first notes it just takes you to that place. There are also so many different associations wrapped up in the song for me: remembering the first times hearing it, putting it on mix CDs, the teen movie soundtracks, even the Indigo Girls cover. And we’re obsessed with the music video. Sometimes you just want to sing something that feels like a friend, ya know? We recorded the cover in an afternoon, and don’t have much of a soundproofed situation, so you can kind of hear the sounds of the neighborhood in the background.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Money (Hymn)”

02 “The One I Love” (R.E.M. Cover)

03 “Sanguine”

04 “Romeo And Juliet” (Dire Straits Cover)

05 “Honeychurch”

The Honeychurch EP is out 1/22 via Captured Tracks.