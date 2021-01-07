Miley Cyrus – “Mary Jane 5EVR”
Miley Cyrus shared a song called “Mary Jane 5EVR” over on her Instagram page. The track, which leaked a couple weeks back in an unfinished form, was written a few years ago in Malibu in her house that was destroyed by a the Woolsey wildfire. (Cyrus recently said that she abandoned a planned EP trilogy after the computers they were on were lost in the fire.) It’s a tribute to her dog Mary Jane and was produced by Mike Will Made-It, Andrew Wyatt, and Emile Haynie. Here’s what Cyrus said about the song on Instagram:
I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now.
A lot has changed over time. Mostly me.
Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing.
MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.
This isn’t the first song that Cyrus has written about a dead pet. Her 2015 album with the Flaming Lips, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, includes a song called “Pablow The Blowfish” about her pet fish.
Hear “Mary Jane 5EVR” below.
Cyrus released a new album, Plastic Hearts, last year.