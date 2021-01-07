Miley Cyrus – “Mary Jane 5EVR”

Miley Cyrus shared a song called “Mary Jane 5EVR” over on her Instagram page. The track, which leaked a couple weeks back in an unfinished form, was written a few years ago in Malibu in her house that was destroyed by a the Woolsey wildfire. (Cyrus recently said that she abandoned a planned EP trilogy after the computers they were on were lost in the fire.) It’s a tribute to her dog Mary Jane and was produced by Mike Will Made-It, Andrew Wyatt, and Emile Haynie. Here’s what Cyrus said about the song on Instagram:

I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now.

A lot has changed over time. Mostly me.

Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing.

MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.