John Carpenter – “Alive After Death”

In addition to being one of the greatest horror directors of all time, John Carpenter is also one of the greatest horror and synth music composers of all time. He composed the scores for most of his films, and he’s responsible for iconic pieces of music like the spine-tingling Halloween theme song. And although he hasn’t directed a feature film in years, he still occasionally releases soundtracks for imaginary movies through his series of Lost Themes albums with his longtime collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

Carpenter is following up following up 2016’s Lost Themes II next month with Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, and we’ve already heard a few tracks from it: the evocatively titled “Skeleton,” “Unclean Spirit,” and “The Dead Walk.” And today, he’s sharing one final single, the record’s title track, which you can listen to below.

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death is out 2/5 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.