Sinai Vessel – “Tracy Chapman Get Your Money”
Yesterday, we learned that Tracy Chapman had won $450,000 in her copyright lawsuit against Nicki Minaj stemming from an uncleared sample in the leaked 2018 track “Sorry.” And now Sinai Vessel, the solo project of Tennessee-based musician Caleb Cordes, has “quickly written and manifested” a new song called “Tracy Chapman Get Your Money,” which is “inspired by the events of january 8 2021.” Here are the lyrics:
tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman get your bag
tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman
i’ve never heard the song in question
it’s likely that i never will
i haven’t got a dog in this fight
but know that i support you still
tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman get your bag
tracy chapman you deserve it
tracy chapman
late nights down the road to florida
mom puts your first record on
brothers sisters are all asleep
i am listening til the dawn
tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman get your bag
tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman
The song will be available as a free download until tomorrow night. Listen to it below and watch its genesis unfold on Twitter below.
i want to write a song called "tracy chapman get your money"
— sinai vessel (@sinaivessel) January 8, 2021
an invincible route, seeing as no matter what that song would contain i would like that song
— sinai vessel (@sinaivessel) January 8, 2021
ok hold on a minute
— sinai vessel (@sinaivessel) January 9, 2021
okay i did it https://t.co/M57fwNsFpI pic.twitter.com/YOP7Ox9fVn
— sinai vessel (@sinaivessel) January 9, 2021
free downloads for 48hrs felt cute might deletehttps://t.co/SEkWIAxOXb
— sinai vessel (@sinaivessel) January 9, 2021
icymi – i put out a song that i wrote and recorded yesterday. here’s Tracy Chapman Get Your Money:https://t.co/lkFr7opoO0
— sinai vessel (@sinaivessel) January 9, 2021