Sinai Vessel – “Tracy Chapman Get Your Money”

News January 9, 2021 1:28 PM By Peter Helman

Yesterday, we learned that Tracy Chapman had won $450,000 in her copyright lawsuit against Nicki Minaj stemming from an uncleared sample in the leaked 2018 track “Sorry.” And now Sinai Vessel, the solo project of Tennessee-based musician Caleb Cordes, has “quickly written and manifested” a new song called “Tracy Chapman Get Your Money,” which is “inspired by the events of january 8 2021.” Here are the lyrics:

tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman get your bag
tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman

i’ve never heard the song in question
it’s likely that i never will
i haven’t got a dog in this fight
but know that i support you still

tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman get your bag
tracy chapman you deserve it
tracy chapman

late nights down the road to florida
mom puts your first record on
brothers sisters are all asleep
i am listening til the dawn

tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman get your bag
tracy chapman get your money
tracy chapman

The song will be available as a free download until tomorrow night. Listen to it below and watch its genesis unfold on Twitter below.

