Sinai Vessel – “Tracy Chapman Get Your Money”

Yesterday, we learned that Tracy Chapman had won $450,000 in her copyright lawsuit against Nicki Minaj stemming from an uncleared sample in the leaked 2018 track “Sorry.” And now Sinai Vessel, the solo project of Tennessee-based musician Caleb Cordes, has “quickly written and manifested” a new song called “Tracy Chapman Get Your Money,” which is “inspired by the events of january 8 2021.” Here are the lyrics:

tracy chapman get your money

tracy chapman get your bag

tracy chapman get your money

tracy chapman

i’ve never heard the song in question

it’s likely that i never will

i haven’t got a dog in this fight

but know that i support you still

tracy chapman get your money

tracy chapman get your bag

tracy chapman you deserve it

tracy chapman

late nights down the road to florida

mom puts your first record on

brothers sisters are all asleep

i am listening til the dawn

tracy chapman get your money

tracy chapman get your bag

tracy chapman get your money

tracy chapman