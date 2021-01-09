Watch The Mountain Goats Play “Get Famous” On Colbert

News January 9, 2021 2:13 PM By Peter Helman

The Mountain Goats released two albums this past year, the classic “John Darnielle yelling into a boombox”-style Songs For Pierre Chuvin and the proper full-band studio album Getting Into Knives. Last night, the Mountain Goats went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to deliver a remote performance of the latter album’s early single “Get Famous,” and you can watch and listen to that performance below.

Getting Into Knives is out now via Merge.

