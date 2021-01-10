Wharf Cat Records Removing Catalog Of Artist Who Attended Trump Rally

Wharf Cat Records is removing the catalog of an artist who attended the Donald Trump rally in Washington, DC that turned into an attack on the Capitol Building. “We were shocked, disappointed, angered, and saddened to learn that an artist we worked with in the past attended the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th,” the label’s statement about the removal reads. “As a label, we strive to promote equity and inclusivity in our community and do not tolerate voices of hate or acts of violence.” It continues:

We would never knowingly work with anyone who supports the events of January 6th or any part of the movement that enacted this attack on the U.S. Capitol, and are actively taking the artist’s releases down. Thank you to the members of our community who have reached out to share your thoughts and feelings with us over the past few days. Please continue to reach out to us via email (info@wharfcatrecords.com) or via DM if you’d like to continue to conversation. – WCR

The artist in question, as confirmed by Wharf Cat to Stereogum, is Savannah, GA-based musician Jeff Zagers, whose most recent release with the label was 2016’s All For The Love Of Sunshine. Zagers posted on an Instagram account (then public, now private) that he was in attendance at the rally. “I met so many wonderful people today. The pictures you see are made to construct a false narrative,” he wrote in one of them. “Agitators and infultraitors [sic] skillfully subverted this moment. I know what happened. Ask me.”

Ariel Pink and John Maus were also in attendance at the Trump rally. Pink was dropped by his label Mexican Summer.

Here’s Wharf Cat’s statement: